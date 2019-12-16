Global RiskTerrorism

Jordan authorities reveal they foiled ISIS terrorist plot

16 Dec 2019

The Saudi Press agency reported on Sunday evening that Jordanian authorities uncovered a terrorist attack plot created by a cell of four ISIS members and effectively prevented it. The group was planning to perform terrorist attacks across Jordan, including one at the General Intelligence building in the Ma’an governorate in southern Jordan, as well as specifically targeting Jordanian authorities such as police and national guards.

