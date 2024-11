The US has charged a Russian national with developing RedLine.

As part of a multinational operation to break up a cyber crime gang, the US has charged a Russian national with developing and managing RedLine. RedLine is an information stealing program used to steal people’s representative information. The US and its partners also announced that they were in possession of the full source code for RedLine.

https://cyberscoop.com/redline-meta-magnus-rudometov-justice-dutch/