Over 15,000 stolen credentials were found in a database used by hackers.

Researchers discovered a database that contained over 15,000 credentials stolen by hackers. The database was used to store data stole by hackers that used tools which automatically search for credentials. The researchers said this campaign was concerning because it targeted credentials used for private repositories.

