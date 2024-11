Businesses on Facebook are being targeted in a phishing campaign.

Business have been receiving phishing messages on their Facebook accounts from a fake Taiwanese business account. The account has been sending fake PDF files and false copyright claims. Researchers have said that the actor behind the attack is using several techniques to avoid detection by antivirus systems.

Read more:

https://www.darkreading.com/cyberattacks-data-breaches/facebook-businesses-targeted-infostealer-phishing-campaign