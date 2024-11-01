Biden administration nears completion of second cybersecurity executive order with plethora of agenda items

The Biden Administration is working to complete an executive order on cybersecurity.

The Biden Administration is aiming to complete an executive order on cybersecurity by January. Details of the order are not public, but it is likely to focus on generative AI. The order is also likely to focus on improving the federal government’s cloud security protocols and identity credentialing process.

