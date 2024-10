Russia has launched a cyber campaign targeting Ukrainian military recruits.

Russia has begun a campaign to target Ukrainian military recruits. The campaign involves getting targets to download malware from a website which hosts anti-mobilization content. Google has taken steps to shutdown the website and has notified Ukrainian authorities of the malware.

