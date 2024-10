Members of the REvil Ransomware group have been sentenced to prison.

Members of the REvil Ransomware group have been sentenced to serve time in prison. Russian authorities began prosecuting members of the group in January 2022 at the request of the United States. There had been some doubt if Russia would continue the prosecutions following the invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

https://www.securityweek.com/four-revil-ransomware-group-members-sentenced-to-prison-in-russia/