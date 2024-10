Nvidia has released patches for several vulnerabilities in its graphics drivers.

Nvidia has released patches for 8 security vulnerabilities in its graphics drivers. The vulnerabilities allowed unauthorized users to gain access to user data and compromise other systems. Nvidia has said they encourage users to update their systems as soon as possible.

