Hack at UnitedHealth’s tech unit impacted 100 mln people, US health dept says

UnitedHealth data breach compromised the data of 100 million people.

The US Department of Health and Human Services has disclosed that a data breach of UnitedHealth’s systems compromised the data of 100 million people. The data breach occurred in February, but authorities had been unable to determine the scope of impact. The UnitedHealth data breach is now confirmed to be the largest healthcare data breach in US history.

