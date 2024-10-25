OODA Loop

Georgia secretary of state’s office says it fended off cyberattack on voting website

Georgia’s secretary of state’s office announced that they successfully defeated a cyberattack.

Georgia’s secretary of state’s office announced that a cyber attack was attempted against their website. They said the attack was targeted at the page where individuals can request absentee ballots. They said the attempted attack did not disrupt operations and only caused minor issues.

