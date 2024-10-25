First credible ransomware variant detected for Macs: creeping evolution spells danger

Researchers have discovered a new ransomware variant.

Researchers have discovered a new ransomware variant they are calling NotLockBit. The variant is focused on attacking macOS and has been found in the wild. The researchers found that the program makes use of an embedded public key and targets the AWS S3 function. The researchers say that the threat from this ransomware is small given the macOS’s resilience to these attacks, but that this program means that new threats are emerging.

