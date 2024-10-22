OODA Loop

Understand tomorrow, today.

US unveils new rules to block China, Russia and Iran from accessing bulk US data

Cyber, News Briefs / by

The Department of Justice has proposed new rules on the transfer of bulk data to foreign countries.

The Department of Justice has proposed new rules restricting the amount of data that can be exported to foreign entities. The rules are part of a long standing push to restrict US adversaries from gaining access to the personnel information of Americans. Transfers of over 10,000 people’s financial data, 1000 people’s geolocation data, or 100 people’s genetic data would be prohibited under the rules.

Read more:

https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-unveils-new-rules-block-china-russia-iran-accessing-bulk-us-data-2024-10-21/

About OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.