US unveils new rules to block China, Russia and Iran from accessing bulk US data

The Department of Justice has proposed new rules restricting the amount of data that can be exported to foreign entities. The rules are part of a long standing push to restrict US adversaries from gaining access to the personnel information of Americans. Transfers of over 10,000 people’s financial data, 1000 people’s geolocation data, or 100 people’s genetic data would be prohibited under the rules.

