The Internet Archive has been hacked again.

The Internet Archive’s support email has been hacked. An unknown individual sent a message through the system warning that thousands of user’s communications with the information email are compromised. The Internet Archive is still in the process of restoring its systems after a cyberattack shutdown the service earlier this month.

Read more:

https://www.securityweek.com/new-internet-archive-hack-conducted-during-service-restoration-efforts/