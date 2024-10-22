Cisco has confirmed that its files were breached by an unauthorized user.

After denying earlier reports of a data breach, Cisco has confirmed that several files were access by an unauthorized user. Cisco has said that the sites that the hacker used to breach its systems were shutdown. An individual known as IntelBroker claimed to have been responsible for the breach and published screenshots of data they claimed to have stolen.

https://www.securityweek.com/cisco-confirms-security-incident-after-hacker-offers-to-sell-data/