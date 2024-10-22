50,000 Files Exposed in Nidec Ransomware Attack

Nidec Precision has confirmed that a data breach has exposed over 50,000 files.

Nidec Precision has confirmed that a data breach in August exposed over 50,000 files. The company disclosed that procurement policies and internal correspondence had been stolen. The company became aware of the breach after demands for payment were made by the attackers. The company has not identified an attacker, but two groups have claimed responsibility for the attack: 8base and Everest.

