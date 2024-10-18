Ransomware encryption down amid surge of attacks, Microsoft says

Microsoft has found that automatic attack disruption technologies have been successful.

A new report from Microsoft has found that less ransomware attacks have made it to the encryption stage. While the total number of ransomware attacks has been increasing, the decrease in the number of attacks reaching the encryption stage is important. The report said that attackers have begun to change tactics in response to improved security and recovery systems. Attackers are increasingly stealing data and threatening to release the data online instead of attempting to lock users out of their systems.

Read more:

https://cyberscoop.com/ransomware-encryption-down-attacks-up-nation-state-crime/