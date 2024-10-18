Iranian hackers set their sights on critical orgs’ passwords, CISA warns

Iranian hackers have been infiltrating organizations to collect data.

Iranian hackers have been using brute force attack to gain access to government and critical infrastructure systems. These attacks have been different from previous ones as there has not been an attempt to disrupt operations. The attackers have instead lingered inside of the organization’s systems and collected large amounts of data. Government agencies have advised that organizations ensure their password protocols are up to date.

Read more:

https://cybernews.com/news/iranian-hackers-steal-sell-passwords/