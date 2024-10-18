OODA Loop

Internet Archive Slowly Revives After DDoS Barrage

The Internet Archive is slowly recovering from a series DDoS attacks.

The Internet Archive has slowly returned its systems to full functionality. The organization’s staff are still urging users to be careful when using the site as they restore systems. Researchers have so far found that the Internet Archive was attacked with at least 24 DDoS attacks which disrupted several domains used by the organization.

