Brazilian police have arrested an individual that may be the hacker USDoD.

Brazilian Federal Police have arrested an individual they said was responsible for hacks of several government agencies. The information thus far released by the police have lead many to conclude that the individual arrested was the hacker USDoD. This is because the individual arrested was from the same area as USDoD was theorized to be from, and the hacks he was arrested for were ones claimed by USDoD.

https://www.securityweek.com/brazilian-police-arrest-notorious-hacker-usdod/