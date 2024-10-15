Microsoft: Schools Grapple With Thousands of Cyberattacks Weekly

A new report from Microsoft has highlighted how schools are increasingly targeted by cyberattack.

Microsoft has released a report focused on the cybersecurity of schools. The report highlighted how schools are increasingly being targeted by cyber criminals. This is due to their relatively weaker security and storage of large amounts of data. The report recommended that schools take steps to promote cyber security awareness and harden infrastructure.

https://www.darkreading.com/cybersecurity-operations/microsoft-k-12-universities-grapple-with-thousands-attacks-weekly