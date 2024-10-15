Iranian Cyberspies Exploiting Recent Windows Kernel Vulnerability

Iranian cybergroups have increased attacks against the Gulf States.

APT34, an Iranian linked group, has been increasing its attacks the Gulf States and their energy infrastructure. The group has been found to be using an advanced system to bypass security systems by using a known Windows kernel exploit. The backdoor has allowed the group to record usernames and passwords. Windows has released a patch for the exploit.

