OODA Loop

Understand tomorrow, today.

Gryphon Healthcare, Tri-City Medical Center Disclose Significant Data Breaches

Cyber, News Briefs / by

A Texas based billings services provider was the victim of a cyberattack.

Gryphon Healthcare, a Texas based billings firm, has disclosed that its systems were breached an unknown actor. Gryphon has notified nearly 400,000 customers that their personal data was compromised. Tri-City, a California based hospital, has also disclosed that over 100,000 customers had their personal data breached. The attack on Tri-City’s systems occurred last year, but subsequent investigations showed that personal data was compromised.

Read more:

https://www.securityweek.com/gryphon-healthcare-tri-city-medical-center-disclose-significant-data-breaches/

About OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.