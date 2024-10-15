Gryphon Healthcare, Tri-City Medical Center Disclose Significant Data Breaches

A Texas based billings services provider was the victim of a cyberattack.

Gryphon Healthcare, a Texas based billings firm, has disclosed that its systems were breached an unknown actor. Gryphon has notified nearly 400,000 customers that their personal data was compromised. Tri-City, a California based hospital, has also disclosed that over 100,000 customers had their personal data breached. The attack on Tri-City’s systems occurred last year, but subsequent investigations showed that personal data was compromised.

