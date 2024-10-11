Finnish utility Fortum reports pick up in cyberattacks and surveillance

The Finnish utility has reported that they are facing daily cyberattacks.

The CEO of the Finnish utility Fortum has said the utility is facing daily cyber attacks. The CEO also said that company infrastructure had been surveilled by drones control by unknown persons. The company is working with authorities in Finland and Sweden to investigate and respond to the attacks. Authorities have speculated that the attacks have been launched by Russia.

Read more:

https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/finnish-utility-fortums-power-assets-targeted-with-surveillance-cyber-attacks-2024-10-10/