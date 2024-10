Fidelity has notified customers of a data breach.

Fidelity has notified customers that its systems were breached. At least 77,000 customer’s data were compromised by the breach. At this time it is not known who was responsible for the breach. This is the second time Fidelity’s systems were breached in the past year.

https://www.darkreading.com/cyberattacks-data-breaches/fidelity-notifies-77k-customers-data-breach