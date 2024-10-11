14,000 medical devices are online, unsecured and vulnerable

Thousands of medical devices in the United States are not secured.

A report released by Censys has identified thousands of medical devices as not being properly secured. The researchers found that 49% of the medical devices they found were located in the United States. Healthcare providers have been a major target of cyber criminals in recent years. The scale of cyber attacks against healthcare facilities has lead to calls for more government action to secure those systems.

Read more:

https://cyberscoop.com/medical-devices-online-health-censys/