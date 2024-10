Russia’s state media was shut down by a cyberattack.

A cyberattack on Monday shutdown the website and broadcast of the Russian state media company. The Kremlin spokesperson confirmed that an attack had taken place. Unconfirmed reports suggest that Ukraine was responsible for the attack.

