China’s Salt Typhoon Hacked AT&T, Verizon: Report

Reports indicate that major telecommunications companies have been compromised by Chinese hackers.

Major US telecommunications companies have potentially been compromised by a Chinese linked group. The Salt Typhoon APT has allegedly compromised the companies by gaining access to the system the companies use to execute wire taps for the US government. The companies did not respond to reporters requests for comments.

Read more:

https://www.securityweek.com/chinas-salt-typhoon-hacked-att-verizon-report/