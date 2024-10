American Water Works has been forced to shutdown operations due to a cyber attack.

American Water Works has suspended some operations due to a cyber attack. American Water Works provides water services in 24 states. The company said that its water treatment facilities were not compromised by the attack. The company has said that it is working with law enforcement to investigate the attack.

