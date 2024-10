ADT has announced their systems were hacked.

ADT has announced that its systems were hacked on October 2nd. This is the second hack of ADT’s systems this year with an earlier attack occurring in August. ADT has said that customer data was likely not accessed, but employee accounts were compromised. There is currently no information on who is responsible for the hack.

Read more: https://cybernews.com/news/adt-home-security-hacked-second-time-employee-data/