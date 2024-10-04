OODA Loop

US busts up Russian intel spear phishing campaign, seizes 100 domains

US authorities have sized domains linked to phishing campaigns.

The FBI in partnership with Microsoft has seized 41 domains and shutdown another 66. The domains were linked to phishing campaigns that were run by groups associated with the Russian Federal Security Service. The phishing campaigns were aimed at US companies, former employees of the US intelligence community, former and current Department of Defense and State Department employees, US military defense contractors, and staff at the Department of Energy.

