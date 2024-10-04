Russian authorities bust cybercriminal-focused crypto payment ring

Russian authorities have arrested individuals involved with a large cyber crime organization.

The Investigative Committee of Russia in Moscow has announced that they have broken up a large cyber crime organization. They announced that 96 individuals were detained. Russian authorities said that the group operated a payment system called UAPS and a crypto exchange called Cryptex. These arrests come a week after the US and European authorizes have taken action to shutdown cyber crime groups including those involved with Cryptex.

Read more:

https://cybernews.com/news/russian-authorities-bust-crypto-payment-ring/