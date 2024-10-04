OODA Loop

Understand tomorrow, today.

Russian authorities bust cybercriminal-focused crypto payment ring

Cyber, News Briefs / by

Russian authorities have arrested individuals involved with a large cyber crime organization.

The Investigative Committee of Russia in Moscow has announced that they have broken up a large cyber crime organization. They announced that 96 individuals were detained. Russian authorities said that the group operated a payment system called UAPS and a crypto exchange called Cryptex. These arrests come a week after the US and European authorizes have taken action to shutdown cyber crime groups including those involved with Cryptex.

Read more:

https://cybernews.com/news/russian-authorities-bust-crypto-payment-ring/

About OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.