Microsoft updates Defender to automatically detect unsafe WiFi connections

Microsoft has updated Defender to automatically detect unsafe WiFi.

Microsoft has announced that Defender has been updated to detect unsafe WiFi connections. Defender has also been updated with the ability to create a VPN connection between a user’s computer and Microsoft’s servers if an unsafe connection is detected. This feature has been available to some users in the US, UK, Canada, and Germany, but is now being expanded to include other European and Latin American countries.

Read more:

https://cybernews.com/news/microsoft-defender-to-automatically-detect-unsafe-wifi/