The Dutch Government has stated that a hack of a police database was conducted by a state actor.

The Dutch Justice Minister has said that a hack of a police database was conducted by a foreign government, but declined to name a specific nation. The database contained information on all employees of the Dutch police force which is the nation’s largest employer. The Dutch government has said that the personal information of employees was not compromised by the hack.

Read more:

https://www.securityweek.com/dutch-government-blames-a-state-actor-for-hacking-a-police-network/