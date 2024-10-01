Patelco Credit Union Data Breach Impacts Over 1 Million People

Patelco Credit Union has informed authorities that over 1 million customers’ data was compromised.

Patelco Credit Union first reported the incident on July 29th and took action to contain the breach by shutting down its systems. In recent notifications to authorities, it disclosed that over 1 million people had their data stolen. Authorities have not identified a culprit, but the RansomHub gang added Patelco to their public list of victims. RansomHub has said they will begin auctioning the data as Patelco has not agreed to negotiate.

