North Korea Hackers Linked to Breach of German Missile Manufacturer

Cyber, News Briefs / by

A North Korean group has breached a German defense manufacturer’s systems.

German defense manufacturer Diehl Defence has had its system compromise by a North Korean cyber attack. Diehl Defence produces missiles and the Iris-T air defense system. The North Korean group, Kimsuky, was identified as being responsible for the hack. Kimsuky infiltrated Diehl Defence’s system using a phishing campaign that impersonated German telecommunications and email provider.

Read more:https://www.securityweek.com/north-korea-hackers-linked-to-breach-of-german-missile-manufacturer/

