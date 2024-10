A Hawaii community health clinic was the victim of a data breach.

The Community Clinic of Maui in Hawaii has disclosed that it was the victim of a data breach in May. The LockBit ransomware group has taken responsibility for the attack. There is currently no information to suggest the information stolen in the attack has been sold or made public.

Read more:

https://www.securityweek.com/hawaii-health-center-discloses-data-breach-after-ransomware-attack/