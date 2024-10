The FBI has issued a warning about Iranian sponsored cyber attacks.

The FBI has issued a warning about Iranian sponsored cyber attacks. The FBI warned that senior officials, current or former, journalists, activists, lobbyists, and senior think tank personnel are priority targets. The FBI also warned that attacks are largely based around social engineering attacks designed to gain entry to closed systems.

