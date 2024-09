British police are investigating a hack of Wi-Fi systems at train stations.

British police have begun an investigation into reports that Wi-Fi system at train stations were hacked. The reports indicated that users of the public Wi-Fi received Islamophobic messages. The Wi-Fi system was temporarily shutdown after the reports were made to authories.

Read more:

https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/uk-police-investigating-islamophobic-hack-wi-fi-train-stations-2024-09-26/