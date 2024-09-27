Pro-Palestinian hackers claim they hacked famous Israeli politicians, share personal photos, emails

Pro-Palestine hackers have released data on several Israeli politicians.

Pro-Palestine hackers released data on several Israeli politicians including former government ministers. The data included over 60,000 emails and other information such as photos and government records. The group responsible for the leaks is Handala Hack which has previously claimed responsibility for a hack of Viper. The group has threatened to continue releasing data that it has on Israeli politicians.

