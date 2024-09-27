OODA Loop

Understand tomorrow, today.

Over 90 million French records exposed: mysterious data hoarder leaves instances open

Cyber, News Briefs / by

Researchers have a found a database of over 90 million French records.

A database containing over 90 million French records has been uncovered by researches. The database appears to be constructed from records leaked in prior data breaches. The database has records on personal information such as phone numbers, addresses, and payment information. The database was found to be unsecured when it was uncovered.

Read more:

https://cybernews.com/security/french-records-exposed-by-mysterious-data-hoarder/

About OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.