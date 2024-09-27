Over 90 million French records exposed: mysterious data hoarder leaves instances open

Researchers have a found a database of over 90 million French records.

A database containing over 90 million French records has been uncovered by researches. The database appears to be constructed from records leaked in prior data breaches. The database has records on personal information such as phone numbers, addresses, and payment information. The database was found to be unsecured when it was uncovered.

