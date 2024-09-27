OODA Loop

Israeli Group Claims Lebanon Water Hack as CISA Reiterates Warning on Simple ICS Attacks

An Israeli group has claimed responsibility for an attack on Lebanese water infrastructure.

The Israeli groups, Red Evil and We Red Evils, claimed responsibility for an attack on water infrastructure it claimed was used by Hezbollah. The groups claimed to have remotely changed the chlorine levels of the water by taking over the industrial control systems. Researchers dispute the claims of the Israeli groups.

