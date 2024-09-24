Ukraine sees shift in Russian hacking tactics: more widespread, less severe

Russian threat actors have shifted tactics in their campaign against Ukraine.

After failing to cause damage to Ukraine, Russian threat actors have shifted their tactics towards widespread attacks. This represents a change from the previous year’s attacks which focused on attacking critical infrastructure and government ministries. Russian cyber attacks have begun to focus on targets that could cause the most disruption to Ukrainian daily life and the economy.

Read more:

https://cybernews.com/news/ukraine-sees-shift-in-russian-hacking-tactics/