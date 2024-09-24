Necro Trojan Infects Google Play Apps With Millions of Downloads

Researchers have found that Google Play apps have been infected with malware.

Researchers have identified that two Google Play apps contain the Necro Trojan malware. The apps were identified as Wuta Camera and Max Browser which have a combined 11 million downloads. This malware been observed in other downloadable content such as mods for video games. According to researchers the malware has mostly affected users in Russia, Brazil, Vietnam, Equador, and Mexico.

