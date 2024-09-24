Mandiant Offers Clues to Spotting and Stopping North Korean Fake IT Workers

Researchers are calling attention to the prevalence of fake North Korean IT workers.

Mandiant researchers have released reports highlighting the scope of the damage done by fake North Korean IT workers. They called attention to how potent these attacks are when aided by US citizens. The researchers noted that these groups are decentralized and often have individuals working out of China and Russia. They urged companies to employ more rigorous background checks and require on camera interviews for positions.

