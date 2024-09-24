OODA Loop

Understand tomorrow, today.

Hacker uses Telegram chatbots to leak data of top Indian insurer Star Health

Cyber, News Briefs / by

Personal records of patients in India were accessible via Telegram chatbots.

The personal records of patients in India were accessible via Telegram chatbots. The chatbots had access to medical records and insurance information. The records could be bought from the chatbots according to researchers. Star Health has said that they have reported the situation to authorities.

Read more:

https://www.reuters.com/technology/cybersecurity/hacker-uses-telegram-chatbots-leak-data-top-indian-insurer-star-health-2024-09-20/

