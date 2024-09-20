US FBI disrupts second Chinese hacking group, director says

US officials have disrupted a Chinese hacking group.

The FBI Director announced that the US has conducted an operation to disrupt the operations of Flax Typhoon. Flax Typhoon had been identified as a threat actor by Western authorities after its involvement with several cyber attacks. Flax Typhoon was also found to be closely related to another known threat actor Volt Typhoon. Authorities said that Flax Typhoon operated used a company called Integrity Technology Group as a cover for their operations.

