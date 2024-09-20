OODA Loop

Microsoft Warns of New INC Ransomware Targeting U.S. Healthcare Sector

Microsoft has issued a warning about a new ransomware targeting the US healthcare sector.

Microsoft has issued a warning that a ransomware group is targeting healthcare systems in the United States. The group has been named Vanilla Tempest and employs a strain of INC ransomware. Microsoft said that the group has been active since 2022, and has employed various ransomware strains. This group is also known as Vice Society and under that name was observed using existing locker programs.

