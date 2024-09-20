OODA Loop

Understand tomorrow, today.

Concerns Over Supply Chain Attacks on US Seaports Grow

Cyber, News Briefs / by

US House Committee has raised concerns about the security of port infrastructure.

A US House Committee has released a report documenting vulnerabilities in US port infrastructure. The report highlighted that ship-to-shore cranes manufactured by Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries are vulnerable to remote access through a cellular modem. The Committee report highlighted that 80% of US ports use cranes manufactured with this vulnerability. Concerns about the cybersecurity of US ports have increased in recent years as cyberattacks on the worlds ports have increased.

Read more:

https://www.darkreading.com/ics-ot-security/concerns-supply-chain-attacks-us-seaports-grow

About OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.