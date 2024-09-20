Concerns Over Supply Chain Attacks on US Seaports Grow

US House Committee has raised concerns about the security of port infrastructure.

A US House Committee has released a report documenting vulnerabilities in US port infrastructure. The report highlighted that ship-to-shore cranes manufactured by Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries are vulnerable to remote access through a cellular modem. The Committee report highlighted that 80% of US ports use cranes manufactured with this vulnerability. Concerns about the cybersecurity of US ports have increased in recent years as cyberattacks on the worlds ports have increased.

