GoPass data leak has exposed nearly 1 million Colombian users personal data.

Payment processing firm GoPass has exposed nearly 1 million Colombian users data. Researchers discovered that the company left a Google Storage bucket unsecured. The dataset contained information such a tax IDs, license plate numbers, and addresses. Researchers notified the company which secured the data, but has not released an official statement.

Read more:

https://cybernews.com/security/gopass-colombia-data-leak/