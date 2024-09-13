Teen arrest in ongoing London Transport cyberattack, customer data now confirmed accessed

UK Police have arrested a teenager in connection with the Transport for London cyberattack.

UK police announced they have made an arrest in connection with the Transport for London cyberattack. They announced that the suspect was 17 years old. Transport for London has also announced that the personal data of customers was compromised by the cyber attack. They have estimated that at least 5,000 customer card’s refund data was compromised.

